Hearts fans are enjoying a memorable season in the Scottish Premiership as they continue their push for European football.

The Edinburgh outfit boast a 100 percent winning record in the new year and will look to retain that strong form tonight as they make the trip to McDiarmid Park to take on strugglers St Johnstone.

Hearts are seven league places and 21 points ahead of their opponents heading into tonight’s game and inevitably enter the fixture as strong favourites with the bookmakers. Manager Steven Naismith has urged his team to remain focused on the task in hand as the Jam Tarts go toe to toe with their former boss Craig Levine.

Ahead of the fixture we look back at Hearts’ head to head record against St Johnstone in recent years - looking back at the last 10 fixtures including all the game’s goalscorers from years gone by.

1 . Hearts 1-0 St Johnstone: 25 November 2023 Lawrence Shankland grabbed a second half winner in a hard fought 1-0 victory at Tynecastle.

2 . St Jonstone 0-2 Hearts: 5 August 2023 Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda were the goalscorers as Hearts kicked off the campaign with a victory.

3 . Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone: 4 March 2023 A Josh Ginnelly brace and a second half strike from Jorge Grant secured a comfortable victory for Hearts.