News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Hearts vs St Johnstone: who has the better head to head record in the last 10 meetings? - gallery

Hearts have enjoyed some great memories against St Johnstone in recent years.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT

Hearts fans are enjoying a memorable season in the Scottish Premiership as they continue their push for European football.

The Edinburgh outfit boast a 100 percent winning record in the new year and will look to retain that strong form tonight as they make the trip to McDiarmid Park to take on strugglers St Johnstone.

Hearts are seven league places and 21 points ahead of their opponents heading into tonight’s game and inevitably enter the fixture as strong favourites with the bookmakers. Manager Steven Naismith has urged his team to remain focused on the task in hand as the Jam Tarts go toe to toe with their former boss Craig Levine.

Ahead of the fixture we look back at Hearts’ head to head record against St Johnstone in recent years - looking back at the last 10 fixtures including all the game’s goalscorers from years gone by.

Lawrence Shankland grabbed a second half winner in a hard fought 1-0 victory at Tynecastle.

1. Hearts 1-0 St Johnstone: 25 November 2023

Lawrence Shankland grabbed a second half winner in a hard fought 1-0 victory at Tynecastle.

Photo Sales
Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda were the goalscorers as Hearts kicked off the campaign with a victory.

2. St Jonstone 0-2 Hearts: 5 August 2023

Lawrence Shankland and Yutaro Oda were the goalscorers as Hearts kicked off the campaign with a victory.

Photo Sales
A Josh Ginnelly brace and a second half strike from Jorge Grant secured a comfortable victory for Hearts.

3. Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone: 4 March 2023

A Josh Ginnelly brace and a second half strike from Jorge Grant secured a comfortable victory for Hearts.

Photo Sales
Lawrence Shankland, Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay were the goalscorers in an entertaining five goal thriller.

4. St Johnstone 2-3 Hearts: 28 December 2022

Lawrence Shankland, Alan Forrest and Barrie McKay were the goalscorers in an entertaining five goal thriller.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FCSt JohnstoneScottish Premiership