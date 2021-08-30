Hearts star Ben Woodburn earns Wales recall two days after debut

Ben Woodburn has earned a recall to the Wales national team, two days after making his debut for Hearts.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:28 pm
Ben Woodburn made his Hearts debut on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, started for Robbie Neilson’s men on Saturday as they defeated Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice.

Wales boss Robert Page was forced into making changes for the country's World Cup qualifying double header against Belarus and Estonia, plus a friendly with Finland.

Woodburn, who has ten caps, returns to the international fold for the first time since October last year.

