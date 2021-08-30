Hearts star Ben Woodburn earns Wales recall two days after debut
Ben Woodburn has earned a recall to the Wales national team, two days after making his debut for Hearts.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:28 pm
The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Liverpool, started for Robbie Neilson’s men on Saturday as they defeated Dundee United 2-0 at Tannadice.
Wales boss Robert Page was forced into making changes for the country's World Cup qualifying double header against Belarus and Estonia, plus a friendly with Finland.
Woodburn, who has ten caps, returns to the international fold for the first time since October last year.
Read More
Read MoreHearts fans will officially own their club TODAY as FoH shares transfer is compl...