The 29-year-old signed for the Jam Tarts last summer and quickly became one of the best players at the club. The former Rangers defender was magnificent throughout the entire campaign and ensured her side kept a disciplined and well-organised backline. Brownlie also became a real threat up the other end of the pitch. The 29-year-old netted a vital late winner against Aberdeen as well as the opener in the first Edinburgh derby of the season last November.

The defender’s efforts were recognised multiple times throughout the campaign as she collected the SWPL January Player of the Month and was also named in the PFA Team of the Season. Now after helping to guide Hearts to a record-breaking fourth-place finish, Brownlie has been rewarded with a new two-year deal to the delight of manager Eva Olid.

“Emma [Brownlie] is constant, demanding and versatile,” Olid told Hearts. “She could play in any position on the pitch because her understanding of the game is so good. Emma [Brownlie] is one of the real leaders in our team and that has helped us a lot in achieving our objectives for the previous season. She will be a big asset for us moving forward."

Emma Brownlie celebrates in front of a then-record crowd at Easter Road. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie