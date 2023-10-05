Hearts star makes Rangers next manager admission, Hibs boost and Celtic return claim

Latest football news and rumours from around the Scottish Premiership including Hearts and Hibs and their rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's a big football weekend in Edinburgh as Hearts and Hibs come together for the first time this season. Just two points separate the two rivals in the Scottish Premiership at this early stage with eventful beginnings to the season at both Tynecastle and Easter Road. Edinburgh Evening News is on hand with your latest news round-up as derby day edges closer and closer.

Hearts star has say on next manager

Hearts star Andy Halliday has entered the ongoing debate around who should be appointed the next Rangers manager and named a high-flying Championship boss as the ideal candidate. The 31-year-old made 152 Gers appearances before moving to Edinburgh and has said he'd 'like to see' Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna offered the job at Ibrox in preference of Frank Lampard.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKenna got the Tractor Boys promoted from League One last season and is off to a sensational start in the Championship with eight wins in the opening 10 fixtures. Halliday said : “I don’t think he [Lampard] has huge success as a manager, but it’s always a funny one because you are never guaranteed success by appointing a manager.

“Every single one is a risk, you can only tell if they are a success by the time they leave the club. Whoever it may be they will be fully backed by the supporters and the players and hopefully it’s a success. Always it’s fair to say some names are more exciting than others. One that has not been mentioned is Kieran McKenna, with the job he is doing at Ipswich this season. He’s another name I would like to see linked with the job.”

Andy Halliday thinks a Championship boss should get the Rangers offer (Image: SNS)

Major career news for young Hibs defender

Hibs right-back Lewis Miller has received his first senior call-up to the Australia national side ahead of this month's friendlies in a major breakthrough for the 23-year-old. The defender has cemented his place in the Hibs starting XI this term and has a goal and assist in his last three Premiership appearances.

Miller will join up with the Socceroos accompanied by Hibee colleague Martin Boyle for the matches against England at Wembley Stadium and against New Zealand at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium. The star has appeared for the Australian youth teams in the past, but never the senior side, and was praised for his progression by Hibs.

Jota was a key part of Celtic’s success last term. (Getty Images)

Celtic could bring £25m star back to Parkhead in transfer twist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic could look at making a sensational reunion with Portuguese winger Jota after his departure from Glasgow this summer. 90min report that the Hoops could look at offering Jota another chance as he struggles for game time at Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

The 24-year-old has not been registered in the club's squad and the big money move has proved a little frustrating so far for the star. Any return to Parkhead would see Celtic beat Premier League clubs monitoring the player's difficult position in Saudi with a link-up with former Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou touted, as well as reported interest from Everton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace.