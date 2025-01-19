Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of the Hearts staff and a rarely-spotted player have been key to a big moment amid some Jambos frustration for the ace

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yan Dhanda says he’s eager to prove his Hearts worth on a regular basis after sparking a comeback 4-1 victory over Brechin City.

Scottish Cup alarm bells were ringing when the Highland League side took the lead in Friday’s fourth round clash. Dhanda, who joined from Ross County last summer, rifled in his second for the club before half-time with a stunning curling effort to ease tension in the maroon ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A double from Elton Kabangu and a Kevin McHattie own goal comfortably put Neil Critchley’s men into the next round. Dhanda has started just six Premiership games since coming to the club and has played a bit-part role since the arrival of Neil Critchley.

Work with first team coach Liam Fox and back-up goalkeeper Ryan Fulton honed him for his super strike at Glebe Park, and now he is keen to back it up with consistent action. Dhanda said: “I need to start scoring a few more simple ones. That felt good, though, I’ve been working on it quite a bit, doing that finishing. It’s nice to score one for Hearts.

“I do a lot of work with Foxy after training. With Fulton in goal. I’ve been doing that sort of finishing since I was a kid. So I know if I get the right touch out of my feet then I’ve got a good chance of scoring. I want to play games and I’ve had a chance there to show what I can do. I got a goal so I’m happy. It’s been frustrating. Everyone wants to play games.

“It’s difficult being in and out but obviously I’ve got to respect the manager’s decision. I can only control what’s within my control. And that’s, when I get my opportunities, do as well as I can. I’m desperate to play and get a consistent run of games and show what I can do. But at the same time I just need to keep working hard and train away like I do and take the opportunities when they come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m playing a little bit of a different position to what I’ve done in the past five, six years. I just have to keep working at my game and training well like I do every day. Everyone wants to play games and get a run of games to show what they can do. I’ve known the manager since I was 16 year old.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him and I feel like he’s got the respect for me too. But obviously everyone just wants to play games and have a consistent run in the team. I have to keep my head down, work hard and show what I can do when my chances come.”

Next up for Hearts is a key home game against 9th-placed Kilmarnock, who sit two places above them in the Premiership table. Dhanda knows how important it is for steady form displayed under Critchley to be continued. He added: “We’ve just got to keep winning. The last few weeks, I feel we’ve played well. We’ve drawn when we could’ve won. Obviously we needed to win at Brechin.

“The last four games, I feel we should’ve won every one of them. Ross County, Dundee, Motherwell and Aberdeen. You’re seeing we are playing a lot better, having a lot more controlled possession. We are starting to implement our style of play on games and we just need to keep winning.

“We do a lot of work on the training pitch now the games have settled down. I think you’re starting to see that. We just need to keep improving and playing well.”