The 24-year-old was part of a memorable year at the Jam Tarts last season, as they recorded their best-ever finish league in the SWPL1. After signing from Lewes last summer, Timms quickly made the striker position her own and even scored a hat-trick on her debut in a 3-1 win against Partick Thistle. From here, she would net another six goals as Hearts pipped Edinburgh rivals Hibs to fourth place. Now the season has ended, manager Eva Olid has already begun her preparations for the upcoming campaign by extending Timms contract until 2025.

“I am delighted to have Georgia signed up,” Olid told Hearts. “She is an extremely hard-working player, and she is never happy because she always wants to do better. It is a real pleasure to work with her. She is always asking questions as she is always wanting to learn and improve. I know next season is going to be ‘her success’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timms new deal comes just days after Hearts announced nine departures this summer including Jenny Smith and Rebecca McAllister. Smith had been at the Jam Tarts for six years accumulating over 100 appearances at the club while McAllister became the first-ever player to pick up a Scotland cap while at the Midlothian side. With the 2023/24 fixtures set to be released on July 3rd, Olid will be hoping that Hearts continue their brilliant rise with another memorable campaign as they aim to close the gap on the top three.