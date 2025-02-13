The talent’s time away from Hearts has come to a close after leaving last month.

A Hearts starlet has returned to Tynecastle after the end of his loan stint in the lower leagues.

Bonynrigg Rose had welcomed Kai Smutek into their ranks for the rest of the season during this campaign’s winter transfer window. He had featured at Lowland League level for the Hearts ‘B’ team but headed out of Tynecastle for some senior experience at a higher level.

Smutek featured once in a 3-0 loss against Stirling Albion and has been on the bench for the last four League Two matches at a side managed by former Hearts star Calum Elliot. It’s now been confirmed by both sides that the loan spell has ended.

A Jambos statement reads: “Kai Smutek has returned to Hearts following a short loan spell at Bonnyrigg Rose. The central defender joined Rose last month but now returns to the club to bolster Angus Beith's backline for the remainder of the Lowland League season.”

Bonnyrigg sent their thanks to Hearts in a statement. They said: “Kai Smutek has returned to Heart of Midlothian B after his loan spell with "The Rose". We would like to thank Kai for his services and wish him all the best for the future. Thank you to Heart of Midlothian B for their support.”

‘B’ team boss Angus Beith said last month: "Kai has been a regular in the backline for us this season and has made some good improvements to his game.

"This move presents the next step for him and his development. It will pose him different challenges, which will hopefully further his development before he returns to the club in the summer."