It was a dream debut at Tynecastle for Neil Critchley as Hearts hammered St Mirren 4-0 to secure their first three Scottish Premiership points of the season.

It’s a result that also lifted them off the bottom of the league table and will have given both the players and supporters a much needed confidence boost for the season ahead. For their efforts, three of the Jambos stars from the victory have been selected in the WhoScored Team of the Weekend - more than any other individual club.