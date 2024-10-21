It was a dream debut at Tynecastle for Neil Critchley as Hearts hammered St Mirren 4-0 to secure their first three Scottish Premiership points of the season.
It’s a result that also lifted them off the bottom of the league table and will have given both the players and supporters a much needed confidence boost for the season ahead. For their efforts, three of the Jambos stars from the victory have been selected in the WhoScored Team of the Weekend - more than any other individual club.
Kilmarnock and St Johnstone have two players each in the XI while Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Dundee all have one. Here is the WhoScored Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend for October 19/20:
