The striker played all 90 minutes on Saturday as Eva Olid’s side drew with their Capital neighbours at Easter Road in the third derby game of the campaign in the SWPL 1.

Ciara Grant’s late penalty cancelled out Eilidh Adams’ first-half opener as the match finished 1-1 for the third time in succession. Hearts have been ahead of their rivals before and after each contest but have yet to taste victory under their Spanish head coach.

They were beaten 3-0, 3-1 and 4-1 last campaign and haven’t managed to come out on top since December 2020.

Georgia Timms reacts after seeing her late header saved in the 1-1 draw between Hearts and Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday. Picture: SNS

However, Timms insides the annoyance is fuelling them further and they’ll be more determined than ever when the teams battle it out again in the final 2022/23 meeting between the pair at Tynecastle Park on Wednesday evening, May 10.

“I think it’s getting frustrating, especially on Saturday I feel we could have won the game with the chances we had and dominating the game,” she told the Evening News.

“I feel like it will come, perhaps when we play them next. I feel like we’ll have a bit of an edge.

“Don’t get me wrong, Hibs are still a great side but I feel like we can edge it more, and now we’ve got more desire to do that.”

The Hearts top goalscorer has yet herself to find the back of the net against Dean Gibson’s side. Just like in the previous meeting at Tynecastle, Timms had a late chance to win all three points. On this occasion she was quite unfortunate, seeing a looping header from a Shona Cowan cross clawed away at the last second by a superb stop from goalkeeper Benedicte Håland.

“Not going to lie, I thought it was going in,” she said. “It was a great save to be honest and fair play to her. I was ready to celebrate but not this time.

“Yeah, of course it is playing on my mind a little, but I think it’ll come. But we’ve got one more game and hopefully that’ll be the game – and hopefully it will be the winner.”

