A pundit has praised a Hearts quintet and hailed the most recent Hibs signing ‘top class’

Hearts have been told they have five difference makes in their ranks - as Hibs land a top professional.

It’s been a good start to the domestic campaign for both Edinburgh clubs as Hearts beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle to maintain their flawless start to the season, whilst Hibs won 2-1 at Dens Park to bounce back from their European heartbreak against FC Midtjylland.

Hearts’ performance against the Dons was a dominant one, with a lot of new signings on show, as well as some experienced customers. A well known pundit has picked out five standout performers from Monday night. Similarly, Hibs look like they have a real goalscoring threat in Kieron Bowie, who has also received a lot of praise for his performances, as well as murmurs of another Scotland call up.

Andy Walker praises five Hearts stars

Following the Aberdeen victory, Go Radio pundit, Andy Walker has picked out five Hearts players who he believes could be crucial for the season ahead. Walker believes that there is an atmosphere around Hearts at the moment which has not been there for a long time.

Speaking on Go Radio, Walker said: “There's an air of optimism about Tynecastle and why not? You've got someone who's saying we can win this title within 10 years. Honestly, I think it's a tall order, but good luck to them if they get every single signing right.

“I liked Milne, I liked the way he was whipping balls in from the left-hand side. I like McEntee in the middle of the park. They've got a goal scorer in Shankland. They've got a good backup in Wilson. They've got Halkett at the back. I've always liked him.”

Walker also added that it’ll be interesting to see how the Hearts players cope with the pressure of all the ‘title talk’ that surrounds them following Tony Bloom’s statement that he’d be disappointed if they don’t win the league in the next ten years: “when you get all this talk of a title, any sort of defeat, any sort of bad performance, and there's a bit of added pressure because some of the supporters will be expecting Hearts to challenge this season. And good luck to them, but I think it's a really tall order.”

Grant Hanley ‘top class professional’ says Walker

In light of Hibs’ latest squad addition, Scotland International, Grant Hanley, Walker is convinced this could be a great signing and gives Hibs a leader at the back. He said: “They seem to be seeing if Grant Hanley is available. I know that he's not been the favourite Scotland player in recent years, but that's a guy with a lot of really good experience and I think a top class professional.”

Walker also had a lot of praise for Hibs’ two frontmen, and believes they will finish third this season: “I tipped them for third, we'll see how they go. I like Bowie, I still think there's more to come from him and it's always good to get off to that type of start, two goals in your first game of the season, try and get to 10, follow up 15, 20, have a really good idea that you can score regularly.

“Who knows, he might get a chance with a national team. We are a bit light up front at the moment, so he might get an opportunity, I know he's been in the squad before. I like the look of Hibs, I like Boyle, I like Bowie, I like what they've done in the middle of the park.”