Derek McInnes has enjoyed a great start to life as Hearts boss, currently sitting second in the league to Celtic on goal difference. Since the former Kilmarnock manager joined The Jambos in the summer, Hearts have accumulated ten points from a possible twelve.

A 2-0 victory over Aberdeen got their season off to a flyer, followed by a last minute winner against Dundee United at Tannadice. Following that, the Jambos were 3-0 down at home to Motherwell but managed to salvage a point. Last weekend, McInnes’ side again found themselves behind to Livingston, but again managed to come back with another last minute winner.