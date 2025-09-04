Three Hearts stars named in Team of the Month for August as unbeaten league start lauded by stats experts

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST

Three Jambos stars have made the team of the month after strong start to the 2025/26 SPFL Premiership

Derek McInnes has enjoyed a great start to life as Hearts boss, currently sitting second in the league to Celtic on goal difference. Since the former Kilmarnock manager joined The Jambos in the summer, Hearts have accumulated ten points from a possible twelve.

A 2-0 victory over Aberdeen got their season off to a flyer, followed by a last minute winner against Dundee United at Tannadice. Following that, the Jambos were 3-0 down at home to Motherwell but managed to salvage a point. Last weekend, McInnes’ side again found themselves behind to Livingston, but again managed to come back with another last minute winner.

With the magical left-foot of Harry Milne, the defensive assurance of Stuart Findlay and the clinical finishing of Claudio Braga, Hearts have been a force to be reckoned with this season and as the WhoScored Team of the Month is announced, it appears the trio’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. Here’s a look at who the statisticians rated as the best players in the league in August:

WhoScored rating - 7.1

1. GK: Shamal George (St Mirren)

WhoScored rating - 7.1 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.9

2. RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic)

WhoScored rating - 7.9 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 8.0

3. CB: Stuart Findlay (Hearts)

WhoScored rating - 8.0 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating - 7.8

4. CB: Liam Scales (Celtic)

WhoScored rating - 7.8 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derek McInnesPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice