The Jambos will host the Scottish Cup holders in their opening match of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Tynecastle.

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes has revealed he already has an idea of what his starting XI for their Scottish Premiership opener against Aberdeen will look like.

The Jambos’ gaffer has a welcome selection headache with such a large first team squad to choose from and so many players impressing during their undefeated Premier Sports Cup group stage and the 3-0 friendly win over Sunderland in Craig Gordon’s testimonial. Attention no turns to the closing match of the opening weekend of league fixtures as the Scottish Cup holders travel to Tynecastle.

McInnes has had a chance to look at almost every player in his squad, including all the new signings, at some point over the past few weeks. Given the impressive run of results, it has provided the former Kilmarnock gaffer with some tough choices to make.

He said: “I think when everybody puts their best foot forward and there's a lot of people putting their hands up to play, and that's great for a manager, but obviously, they can only pick eleven. Sometimes I've been charged a team and you try to pick eleven and the best XI doesn't look great and you're not sure you can win that game.

“I think I could pick so many different XIs and I'd feel confident we could compete and get results. So I've got an idea about how I want to play and some of the players within that, but training's important. We've got a bounce game on Wednesday, a closed-door game, to try and top up the minutes for others.”

McInnes praises new signing after impressive display in 3-0 win over Sunderland

One of the newest signings who stood out in the 3-0 win over Sunderland was Oisin McEntee. The versatile Irishman played in midfield during the testimonial match and was easily the best player on the park on the day.

“He's a ball winner and keeps it simple,” said McInnes, after the match last Saturday. “He’s progressive, plays up and down the pitch. You've seen everything, why we wanted Oisin in the team today.

“We were a wee bit light in there, obviously with midfield and Calem getting injured and Benny still not quite there. We were a wee bit light in that sense, but McEntee needs to know. Because I said this to you, sometimes in the pre-season games, obviously we've tried them one or two different positions.

“Sometimes in the pre-season games, you don't always get a chance to go and snap into tackles and chance to turn the ball over and show that aggression. Because we've had most of the ball in that sense. So, today was a good game.

“And I said to you, there's seven, eight, nine games, opponents in our league that I can see Oisin really as effective as he was today.”

