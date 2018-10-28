Hearts’ Steven MacLean has his say over Eboue Kouassi incident

Steven MacLean has played down his clash with Eboue Kouassi during the 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at BT Murrayfield.

Kouassi went down in apparent agony holding the front of his shorts and accused MacLean of grabbing him after the pair clashed at a corner during Celtic’s 3-0 Betfred Cup semi-final win.

Kouassi gestures towards the referee after his altercation with Maclean. Picture: SNS Group

The Celtic player went off moments later but had been limping prior to the incident.

The incident was missed by officials, but the veteran Hearts striker said: “It was just a laugh, just a coming together. “If I went down every time a centre-half niggled me I would be on my backside all day.

“It was just handbags,” he added.