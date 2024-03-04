Emma Brownlie scored a brace for Hearts at the weekend. Picture: Ewan Bootman / SNS

Eva Olid's Hearts side continued their impeccable recent form in the SWPL as they won 3-0 at Dundee United to go three points clear of rivals Hibs in the race for fourth.

In the final game before the split, a first half strike from Dannielle Findlay sandwiched in between an Emma Brownlie double handed the Jambos their third win in a row in a run that has saw them score 12 and concede zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a different story across the city though as Edinburgh rivals Hibs made it three without a win with a disappointing loss to league leaders Rangers. Grant Scott's had twice hit the bar in the first half but went in at the break 1-0 down thanks to a fine Mia McAuley strike. The travelling Gers dominated the second period though and ran out comfortable 3-0 victors thanks to another strike from McAuley and a drive from substitute Rio Hardy.

The Hibees still remain a point clear of Partick Thistle, however, after Brian Graham's side were thrashed by title chasing Celtic at the Excelsior Stadium. Three goals in the first 20 minutes saw the Ghirls take a commanding lead and they added to it in the second period to cap off an impressive 5-1 win. Cara Henderson would grab the consolation for Thistle.

Rangers' win at Meadowbank puts Jo Potter's side onto 62 points and four points clear of title rivals Celtic and Glasgow City, the latter enjoying a dominant 8-1 win over Aberdeen thanks to goals from Hayley Lauder, Meikayla Moore (2), Lisa Forrest, Carlee Giammona (2), Wilma Forsblom and Aleigh Gambone.

At the opposite end of the table, Spartans were dealt a big blow to survival hopes after they were thrashed 4-1 by out-of-form Motherwell. Paul Brownlie's side arrived at Ainslie Park winless in five SWPL games but saw themselves in front after just eight minutes through Joanne Addie. Spartans winger Mya Bates restored parity just after the break, however, goals from Louisa Boyes (2) and Morgan Cross secured a comfortable win for the visitors. Spartans now sit just three points from the drop heading into the split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad