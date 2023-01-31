Hearts striker at centre of Scottish Cup controversy after making full debut

The 22-year-old featured for the Spiders in their rearranged tie with Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday evening. His presence in the game could see his new club booted from the competition for fielding an ineligible player.

Owen Coyle’s side won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson. However, it’s since been noted that Henderson played despite not being signed by Queen’s Park when the original tie was meant to be held a week past Saturday.

Scottish Cup rule 12.5 states only those players signed for the first match can be involved in the rescheduled game. Henderson’s loan to the second-tier club was only sanctioned four days ago with his debut coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Dundee in the cinch Championship at the weekend.

Euan Henderson shoots for goal during Queen's Park's 2-0 win over Inverness CT in the Highlands. Picture: SNS

The Scottish FA are sure to investigate and it could end with the Lesser Hampden club being eliminated for fielding an ineligible player as Inverness advance to face Livingston.

Henderson could well have played his final game for Hearts having been sent on loan with his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

Having come through the ranks at Tynecastle, he has also spent time on loan with Montrose and a highly fruitful spell with Alloa Athletic in last season’s League One.

In total he has played 56 times for Hearts, mostly from the substitutes bench, scoring on four occasions.

