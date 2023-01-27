Hearts striker Euan Henderson agrees a loan move to get more game time

Henderson, 22, has made only eight appearances for Hearts this season due to the influx of more experienced players at Tynecastle Park. He agreed to step down a division with a loan deal until the summer in order to play more first-team matches.

He joins an ambitious Queen’s Park side on an impressive run of form. They have won eight and drawn one of their last ten matches under head coach Owen Coyle and sit top of the Championship table. They hold a four-point advantage over second-placed Ayr United and are serious contenders to reach the Premiership in time for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson previously spent time on loan at Montrose and Alloa Athletic. He struck 17 goals in 29 appearances for Alloa last term and returned to Hearts for pre-season training hoping to make an impact. However, he has been unable to command a regular place in the first-team at Tynecastle.

His only start this season came in the final Europa Conference League group match against Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey. With the January transfer window due to close on Tuesday night, Henderson has taken the opportunity to move on loan to get more games.

He made his Hearts senior debut as a teenager in 2017 and so far has played 56 times for the Edinburgh club, scoring four goals. His contract was extended last year but the agreement is due to expire this summer. He will hope to make an impression over the coming weeks and months at Queen’s Park.