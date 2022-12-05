Hearts striker Georgia Timms explains Erin Rennie partnership and why she moved to Scotland

The 24-year-old has made a bright start to her Hearts career after making the move to Scotland in the summer. Her impact has helped the Edinburgh club into secure their fourth spot in SWPL1 going into the winter break. Timms believes the “natural” partnership she seems to have formed with midfielder Erin Rennie to helping her team achieve success and get results. “We do work on training with it, but it is also natural,” Timms explained. “We have a very good partnership on and off the pitch which is good.”

She added: “I was actually quite surprised. I thought it would take a couple of games to adapt to the league. But obviously the first game went well for me, which I think helped along the way. We are very high spirited at the minute and securing that fourth spot is our aim. We will take any win but doing it in style is the way we want to do it. The dressing room is fantastic.”

The English-born player made her name down south. Starting her career at Oxford United, she won supporters and fans player of the year awards before moving to second-tier club Lewes. She had a memorable time at the East-Sussex club, helping them to finish eighth as well as scoring the winner against champions Liverpool.

Georgia Timms, pictured in action against Hibs, ended her goal drought on Sunday when she scored in a 5-0 win over Hamilton. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Moving to Hearts in the summer after her contract expired, she made in instant impact by scoring a hat-trick on her debut in a 3-1 win over Partick Thistle. Speaking about her decision to move to Edinburgh, the striker said the coaches had a great deal of influence.

“I’d say the coaches to be honest”, she told Edinburgh Evening News. “They really wanted me and the facilities here are amazing. The ambition that this club has, it all really pushed me to come here.

