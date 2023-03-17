The Jam Tarts have had a remarkable campaign to date. Sitting fourth in the SWPL they have already guaranteed their best-ever finish this season, over two months before the end of the campaign. Performances have dramatically improved since last season with Hearts even causing the top-three teams, who have dominated the division over recent seasons, to step up their game when they play Timms’ team.

“When we do play against the top teams we are at our best”, Timms told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I don’t know what that is, we have got no pressure under us maybe. But this year we have definitely competed with the top three and done well.”

This Sunday, Hearts host Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals at the Oriam. The last time the two met, the Glaswegians ended the Edinburgh side’s unbeaten run at home in a narrow 2-1 defeat for the Midlothian side. With both teams seeking a place in the semi-finals and an opportunity to play at Hampden Park, Timms insists they cannot make any mistakes as they could end up costing her team.

Georgia Timms signed for Hearts last summer. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

“Last year it was quite tough, but this year we have gone for it”, she stated. “We haven’t just sat back and allowed them to attack us, we have thought we can get something out of this game. Especially against Celtic, we were very close to which is a bit gutting. Rangers, we did well there.

“Glasgow City was a bit of a difficult one for us because we played well, it was our own errors that gave away the goals. It shows that we can compete with the top three and we deserve to be near the top.

“As a whole and as a team, we learn a lot more as well. It shows that we can’t make mistakes, if you make mistakes against the top three they will punish you. It also shows we need to take our chances when we get them.”

A target forward through and through, the 24-year-old is often left adrift up top against the top three as the team tries and withstand the ruthless attacks from the opposition. The English-born striker is often tasked with holding up the play to allow others to join any attack. However, this can often be a difficult task, especially with how formidable the opposition's back line can be.