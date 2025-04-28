Hearts striker James Wilson earns Scotland's Young Player of the Year nomination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PFA Scotland awards will be given out next month

James Wilson is one of four nominees for PFA Scotland’s Young Player of the Year award. The 18-year-old Hearts striker has enjoyed an impressive campaign despite his club’s difficulties and also became the youngester international footballer in Scottish history last month.

He is up for the Young POTY award alongside the Celtic midfielder Arne Engels, Rangers forward Hamza Igamane and Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller. Last month’s Scotland squad included Miller alongside Wilson as recognition of their progress at club level.

PFA Scotland today announced nominations for their Premiership Player of the Year, plus the equivalents in the Championship, League One and League Two. There are also award for the Scottish Women’s Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year. The gala event will take place at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Sunday, 4 May.

Speaking to the Edinburgh News earlier this month, Wilson admitted he did play for Northern Ireland at youth level previously but stressed his preference was Scotland. He came on as a substitute in the UEFA Nations League play-off second leg against Greece at Hampden Park to make international football history.

“I always wanted to play for Scotland. Thankfully, I got the opportunity to do that,” he stated. “I played for Northern Ireland's Under-17s. They came in first before the Scotland's Under-16s came in. I wanted to go and try the experience, just go and see it. I really enjoyed that.

Scotland and Nothern Ireland experience for Tynecastle teenager as he speaks on UEFA Nations League

“It was a great experience for me to be around players that are playing at the top level in Europe. You see the standard they're at, you see them in training, you see how they prepare for games and everything like that. That was a really good experience. I just focus on playing football here. Once it [the March international camp] was done, it was about: 'Can I get ready for the next Hearts game?' I think just taking it in my stride, I guess.”

An international breakthrough at such a young age, and the history which goes with it, make him one of the favourites for the Young Player of the Year award. However, he is up against strong competition from Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell. He won a Special Recognition award at Hearts’ Player of the Year dinner on Sunday evening.

All of the PFA Scotland Player of the Year nominations are listed below:

Premiership Player of the Year: Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kühn (all Celtic), Simon Murray (Dundee).

Young Player of the Year: Arne Engels (Celtic), Hamza Igamane (Rangers), James Wilson (Hearts), Lennon Miller (Motherwell).

Championship Player of the Year: Brad Spencer, Calvin Miller (both Falkirk), Jay Henderson (Ayr United), Robbie Muirhead (Livingston).

League One Player of the Year: Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers), Mitch Megginson (both Cover Rangers), Fraser Taylor, Scott Stewart (both Arbroath).

League Two Player of the Year: Alan Trouten, Andy Munro (both East Fife), Andrew McCarthy, Cieran Dunne (both Peterhead).

SWPL: Player of the Year: Eilidh Adams (Hibs), Emma Lawton (Celtic), Katie Wilkinson (Rangers), Samantha van Diemen (Glasgow City).

SWPL Young Player of the Year: Eilidh Adams (Hibs), Erin Husband (Hearts), Hannah Jordan (Spartans), Laura Berry (Rangers).