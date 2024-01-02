Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland's multi-million-pound transfer value made clear

The striker is attracting interest but Tynecastle officials do not want to sell

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has a transfer value in the region of £4m-£5m, according to Livingston manager David Martindale. Shankland scored what proved to be the winner when the teams met in West Lothian as he claimed his 14th goal in his last 16 games for club and country - despite seeing an earlier penalty-kick saved.

It was his 19th strike in 30 appearances overall this season and Hearts are eager to keep hold of their talismanic striker despite interest from clubs in Scotland and England. They would only consider selling him if they receive an offer they cannot refuse, with his contract running until summer 2025.

Martindale felt Shankland made the difference as his team lost 2-1 to Hearts and admitted afterwards that he is worth several million pounds. "Lawrence Shankland. I genuinely think Shankland was the difference in the game. He must be worth four or five million pound," he said.

"We actually had some very good moments to win the game. Big Kurtis [Guthrie] was brilliant for us and I think he's been brilliant. He has a header at the back post and tries to glance it. The pace is already on the ball, he just needs to put it back across. Michael Nottingham had a very good opportunity as well.

"If I look at the game, there were a lot of positives bar the result. I felt it was a bit more of what I want from a Livingston team. I think we came away from that a bit, personnel have drifted us away from that. I need to take responsibility for that "The top end of the park was the difference and Hearts have got a match-winner in their team [Shankland].

"I know he misses the pen but the outside of the foot finish for the second goal is fantastic. Our marking is diabolical, terrible. But that's probably the difference, it's that bleep Lawrence Shankland. I look at him and compare him. He's completely different from Kyogo but he's slightly like [Alfredo] Morelos.

"Lawrence has more in his overall game and a better mentality. When Morelos was at his prime, it's a tough one but I'm probably taking Lawrence. He doesn't have any temperament problems. I'd love to see him, as a football fan, go and progress.