Hearts suffer blow as star player is confirmed to be out for several months

Hearts have confirmed that winger Monica Forsyth will miss the start of the campaign after suffering a knee injury.
By Jack Dawson
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

The winger is expected to be out for several months and will undergo surgery during this period. This news is undoubtedly a blow for Hearts and Forsyth as the new season approaches. The 19-year-old only came back from a 12-month injury last season after suffering cruciate ligament damage, returning to the pitch in December. Despite only returning halfway through the campaign, her performances were outstanding as she helped the Jam Tarts finish fourth.

Forsyth was rewarded for her form and won Hearts’ Rising Star Award at the Player of the Year Awards. The 19-year-old also signed a new contract last month, penning a new one-year deal with an option for a second year. Both Hearts and Forsyth will now be hoping her recovery goes smoothly and that the winger will be back in action sooner rather than later.

Hearts took part in their first friendly of the season on Tuesday as they took on fellow SWPL1 side Dundee United with the girls in Maroon managing to come out on top. Four current academy players took part in the match with Jessica Husband, Olivia Chomczuk, Erin Husband and Eryn Brown all getting minutes on the pitch. Hearts' next friendly will be this Sunday as they take on English Championship side Durham in a behind-closed-doors match. Eva Olid’s first competitive game will come on August 13th as they take on Hamilton at New Douglas Park.

Monica Forsyth played an instrumental role in Hearts' fourth-place finish last season. Credit: Malcolm MackenzieMonica Forsyth played an instrumental role in Hearts' fourth-place finish last season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie
