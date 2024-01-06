All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Hearts and Hibs as the break takes hold.

Hearts are pulling away from rivals Hibs in the Premiership, currently third and with an 11-point gap over their neighbours, elbeit they have played a game more. For now, though there is a lengthy break in fixtures.

Both teams are out of action until later in the month due to the break, with Scottish Cup action next on the agenda. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the two clubs.

McKay blow

Hearts star Barrie McKay has suffered a fresh injury setback after scan results were confirmed heading into the weekend. As detailed by Football Scotland, McKay has received bad news from his scan.

McKay will miss around two months of action with his knee injury, and that's a significant blow for Hearts. The winger has only managed four league appearances so far this season, and his wait will go on for a fifth. Speaking before the scan had taken place, Hearts boss Steven Naismith said: "It’s the same knee but it’s not specifically the same injury. We will hear some feedback from his scan on the 5th. We will find out then what the timescale is for it."

Moore links

Hibs are said to be interested in young Leeds United defender Kris Moore. According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Edinburgh club have expressed an interest in the Whites under-23s star.