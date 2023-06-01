Hearts' summer plans become clearer with pre-season return date revealed

Hearts players will report back to Riccarton near the end of June to begin their pre-season preparations. The squad have been told to return to their training base on the outskirts of Edinburgh on June 27, with friendlies lined up in July.

Tynecastle officials are currently in the process of trying to appoint a new permanent manager after Steven Naismith oversaw the final seven games of the season on an interim basis. He is keen to get the job full-time and is awaiting news on exactly what the club’s next step will be.

Hearts intend to strengthen their squad with several new signings over the summer, but the intention is to confirm their new manager first. Several members of the club’s board are in favour of Naismith getting the position, meaning he would then oversee preparations for season 2023/24.

The new cinch Premiership campaign is due to kick off on the weekend of August 5/6. Hearts will not take part in the Viaplay Cup group phase in July because they have qualified for European competition after finishing fourth in this season’s Premiership.

Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup on Saturday, the Edinburgh club will then play in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on August 10 and 17. If Inverness Caledonian Thistle triumph at Hampden Park, Hearts would then go into Europe one round earlier in the second qualifying round – July 27 and August 3.

