Hearts summer signings rated: Data crunched to find best performing transfer recruit so far

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:00 GMT

Hearts signings have been ranked and rated based off performances so far this season.

They were busy in the summer transfer window but just how are Hearts’ recruits faring?

In total, nine signings were made by the club as they book to build on a third place finish that granted Conference League football in the league phase. A poor start to the Premiership season cost Steven Naismith his job as head coach and now Neil Critchley is the leader working with these signings.

Hearts return to action after the international break this weekend vs Celtic. Looking at the numbers crunched by WhoScored, here’s how the signings from the summer are rated up until this point.

6.81/10

1. James Penrice (17 appearances)

6.81/10 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
6.79/10

2. Malachi Boateng (17 appearances)

6.79/10 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
6.74/10

3. Blair Spittal (19 appearances)

6.74/10 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
6.49/10

4. Daniel Oyegoke (14 apperances)

6.49/10 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice