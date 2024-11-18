They were busy in the summer transfer window but just how are Hearts’ recruits faring?

In total, nine signings were made by the club as they book to build on a third place finish that granted Conference League football in the league phase. A poor start to the Premiership season cost Steven Naismith his job as head coach and now Neil Critchley is the leader working with these signings.

Hearts return to action after the international break this weekend vs Celtic. Looking at the numbers crunched by WhoScored, here’s how the signings from the summer are rated up until this point.