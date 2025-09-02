It’s been a busy summer at Hearts and now head coach Derek McInnes knows who he’s working with for the first half of the season.

Claudio Braga, Elton Kabangu, Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Sabah Kerjota, Oisin McEntee, Pierre Landry Kabore, Tomas Bent Magnusson and Stuart Findlay all arrived this summer before two more signings in the final week of the window. A club record was smashed to bring in midfielder Ageu while goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow brings vast experience from Germany.

There were some departures sealed too and loans for others, in a summer where Jamestown Analytics played a key role in recruitment. Hearts have started the season strongly in the Premiership with 10 points from 12 and excitement is brewing over what can be achieved. Ranking every deal, with an A+ being top of the range and an F being a total disaster (although you won’t find any here), here’s how we rated Hearts business this summer.