Hearts summer transfer window graded as cult heroes and instant impacts show power of Jamestown

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 09:26 BST

Here’s how we rated the Hearts transfer business over the course of the window.

It’s been a busy summer at Hearts and now head coach Derek McInnes knows who he’s working with for the first half of the season.

Claudio Braga, Elton Kabangu, Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Sabah Kerjota, Oisin McEntee, Pierre Landry Kabore, Tomas Bent Magnusson and Stuart Findlay all arrived this summer before two more signings in the final week of the window. A club record was smashed to bring in midfielder Ageu while goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow brings vast experience from Germany.

There were some departures sealed too and loans for others, in a summer where Jamestown Analytics played a key role in recruitment. Hearts have started the season strongly in the Premiership with 10 points from 12 and excitement is brewing over what can be achieved. Ranking every deal, with an A+ being top of the range and an F being a total disaster (although you won’t find any here), here’s how we rated Hearts business this summer.

Signing of the summer so far? Has had an instant impact with goals, hard work and a belting tune. Top marks.

1. Claudio Braga (IN) - A+

1. Claudio Braga (IN) - A+

The business model in full effect. Signed for free, a top performer, sold for profit and Harry Milne's now shining after his departure. How club will look to operate going forward.

2. James Penrice (OUT) - A+

2. James Penrice (OUT) - A+

Striker did impress on loan last season so you can see why he's been signed permanently. Perhaps would have expected to play more than has in early stages, however.

3. Elton Kabangu (IN) - B

3. Elton Kabangu (IN) - B

A clearing of wages. Minutes looked limited so brought down squad size with loan to Dundee.

4. Yan Dhanda (OUT) - B

4. Yan Dhanda (OUT) - B

