Hearts sweat fitness of Liam Boyce as striker limps off ahead of Scottish Cup final

The Northern Irishman lasted only 13 minutes of the final league game of the campaign before dropping to the ground away from play.

The 31-year-old was able to leave the field under his own power, to be replaced by Josh Ginnelly, but was visibly limping and holding his groin.

Losing the forward would be a huge blow to Hearts, who are already in a race against time to get some key first-team players – such as John Souttar and Craig Halkett (who both started on the bench) – fit for the Hampden showdown with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side next Saturday.

Liam Boyce was forced off early in Hearts' final league game of the season against Rangers. Picture: SNS

The former Ross County star has struck 16 times this season, though only twice since January as he’s been forced into playing a deeper role to accommodate Everton loanee Ellis Simms.

