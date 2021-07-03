Hearts sweep Falkirk aside with 4-0 victory in friendly match

Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet netted twice for the Jambos. Picture: SNS

The match at Largs was comfortably won by the Scottish Premiership side with an early own goal setting them on the path to victory after some fine work from Euan Henderson.

French striker Armand Gnanduillet then got his first of two goals after nodding youngster Leo Watson’s corner in at the front post.

The towering striker was at it again in the second half, heading home from a Jordan Roberts cross after the latter had just stepped off the substitutes bench.

The scoring was completed late on with Stephen Kingsley following up a rebound from ten yards to fire home and secure a one-sided victory for Robbie Neilson’s men over their League One opponents.