Hearts and Hibs were in action at the Oriam

Eva Olid says her side displayed an outstanding level of resilience as Hearts beat Hibs 2-0 in the latest SWPL Edinburgh derby.

A goal either side of half-time from Kathleen McGovern and Megan Bell saw ten-women Hearts come out on top in the third derby of the league season. McGovern was sent off in the first half shortly after opening the scoring. The result at the Oriam moves Hearts six points clear in fourth spot with Hibs in fifth. Head coach Olid said to Hearts TV: “I am so happy and proud of my players. We never expected to play with 10 for practically all of the match and it is amazing how they reacted to that. For us, it is not a red card, we didn’t expect the red card but this is football.

“It’s about how you react to those situations and the team reacted amazing. We worked so hard, everybody, probably one of our best performances. Now I feel we are so strong, together and ready for the following matches.”

Hibs head coach Grant Scott meanwhile was disappointed with his players and lamented the clash as a game where they weren’t at the races. He told Hibs TV: “We are very disappointed in ourselves. We have not performed to the levels we have recently.

“Borderline embarrassing when you are praising your players the last few games for defeat but we had played with good shape, structure, moved the ball well, competed well.