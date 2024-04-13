Hearts coast to SWPL derby win with 10 players as Hibs boss holds nothing back in defeat assessment
Eva Olid says her side displayed an outstanding level of resilience as Hearts beat Hibs 2-0 in the latest SWPL Edinburgh derby.
A goal either side of half-time from Kathleen McGovern and Megan Bell saw ten-women Hearts come out on top in the third derby of the league season. McGovern was sent off in the first half shortly after opening the scoring. The result at the Oriam moves Hearts six points clear in fourth spot with Hibs in fifth. Head coach Olid said to Hearts TV: “I am so happy and proud of my players. We never expected to play with 10 for practically all of the match and it is amazing how they reacted to that. For us, it is not a red card, we didn’t expect the red card but this is football.
“It’s about how you react to those situations and the team reacted amazing. We worked so hard, everybody, probably one of our best performances. Now I feel we are so strong, together and ready for the following matches.”
Hibs head coach Grant Scott meanwhile was disappointed with his players and lamented the clash as a game where they weren’t at the races. He told Hibs TV: “We are very disappointed in ourselves. We have not performed to the levels we have recently.
“Borderline embarrassing when you are praising your players the last few games for defeat but we had played with good shape, structure, moved the ball well, competed well.
“We did none of those things at all. Overall very disappointed. We need to watch it back and take it apart and see what actually happened. Right now we feel we have probably had a real off night for whatever reason. I have to credit Hearts, I thought they were the better team on the night with 11 and 10, which is embarrassing for us. They deserved to win.”
