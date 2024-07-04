Hearts take a cautious approach with new striker Musa Drammeh

Musa Drammeh has signed a three-year deal with Hearts. | Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock

The Spanish forward is viewed as a player who can develop at Tynecastle

Musa Drammeh was tracked by Hearts scouts for 18 months before eventually signing a three-year contract with the club. At 22, he is raw and full of potential; the kind of adventurous and direct striker capable of exciting the Tynecastle support, but whose talent must be harnessed carefully.

Hearts plucked the Spaniard from Sevilla’s B team with the lure of European football one of the carrots. Drammeh won’t be expected to wantonly rampage through hardened continental defences whilst finding his feet in new surroundings. He will certainly contribute to Hearts’ 2024/25 campaign but is viewed by coaches as a player who has plenty development still to come.

“He is somebody over the course of the last year or 18 months we've been watching,” explained the Tynecastle head coach, Steven Naismith. “He is a young forward who, within youth football, played at a decent level. Playing with Sevilla B, he's obviously had a bit of exposure and he had exposure to proper football before that. He is somebody who I don't want to put much pressure on.

“In the forward areas, we've got a lot of competition and we've also got experienced players. That then allows him to first get in and around the place and get used to it. Musa's English is really good, and his understanding of what we're wanting is really good. He is a young player so we just need to let him settle but he's got good attributes. He naturally wants to run in behind, he naturally likes being direct with his play when he's got the ball. I think he brings something different to what a lot of our forwards have got.”

Dislodging 31-goal Lawrence Shankland would be a task for even the more experienced strikers. Drammeh will perform a support role initially and use his own attributes when called upon. He is 6ft 2in tall and, in many ways, built for the physicality of Scottish football. “Yeah, I don't think coming to Scottish football he is going to be surprised at the rough and tumble of it, or the physical nature of it, or the predictable nature of it if you like, where a lot of the games might be quite similar,” said Naismith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we liked about him, it was a good opportunity where he was with his contract, the value of his contract and where he was coming from. It is not one we need to rush and make sure he is contributing. As long as he's improving on the training pitch, I think you'll see his qualities when he gets game time.”

Other new Hearts recruits with experience of the Scottish Premiership should adapt quicker. Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and James Penrice all fall into that category. The likes of Drammeh - and perhaps Daniel Oyegoke and Gerald Taylor when he arrives - may need longer. Naismith is okay with that situation should it transpire.