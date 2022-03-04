Hearts take decision on Michael Smith as back problem refuses to heal

Medical staff at Riccarton are concerned that the 33-year-old’s condition is not improving and decided to enlist external help with the issue.

Smith has managed only one appearance since the end of January and received an injection in his back last month after suffering spasms.

Another problem in the same area has arisen and is not subsiding, so a specialist must now determine how to cure the Northern Irishman and restore him to full fitness.

Michael Smith is unavailable for Hearts due to a back problem.

He will attend an appointment today with no timescale given for his return to action at the moment. Hearts will await the medical report and are determined to give Smith as much time as necessary to recover.

“He is going to see the specialist so we will wait and see,” admitted manager Robbie Neilson. “He had the back problem, he got some work done with it and it’s flared up somewhere else in his back now. We need to get it right for him.”

The Evening News revealed last week that Hearts were unable to give an accurate time for Smith’s recovery. His ongoing absence leaves the Tynecastle defence without one of its most experienced campaigners.

Recent Australian signing Nathaniel Atkinson will continue to deputise at right-back after arriving in January from Melbourne City.

He suffered a minor injury and was seen limping during Wednesday’s win against Aberdeen but Hearts are confident he will be available to face Dundee United this weekend.

