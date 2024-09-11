Hearts take on a friendly for next month

SNS Group

Ross Matthews’ testimonial will be held at Stark’s Park

Raith Rovers and Hearts have agreed a friendly match as a testimonial for the Fife club’s long serving midfielder Ross Matthews. It will take place during next month’s international break, kicking off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, 9 October, at Stark’s Park.

Supporters of both clubs are expected to pack out the ground, with tickets priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions. The occasion is to honour Matthews’ service to Raith, the club he joined as a teenager in 2013.

A statement released by Hearts read: “Heart of Midlothian will head to Fife next month to provide opposition in Ross Matthews’ testimonial match. The Jambos will meet Raith Rovers on Wednesday, October 9th, as the Kirkcaldy side celebrate stalwart Matthews’ 12th campaign with the club.

“A Hearts fan from Edinburgh, Ross joined the Raith Rovers Youth Academy as a teenager in 2013, and has gone on to feature 300 times for their first team, putting him 27th in their all-time appearances list.

“Hearts fans will be housed in The Craiglea Timber Frames Stand for the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and can be purchased by clicking here. Raith Rovers’ main office will be open for matchday purchases but it is advised to buy online in advance so as to avoid queues. Disabled/Carer tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office on 01592 263514.

“Hospitality is also available through the Raith Suite Package. Priced at £60 per person, the package includes a match ticket, welcome glass of fizz, hot buffet, half-time pie with tea and coffee and a Q&A with familiar faces from the past.”