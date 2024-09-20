Hearts' Callum Sandilands (R) | SNS Group

The highly-rated talent has signed a long-term deal in Gorgie.

Hearts ‘B’ team head coach Liam Fox says there’s plenty to be excited about after Callum Sandilands penned a new contract.

The youngster has agreed an extension to the summer of 2027 at Tynecastle. The attacking midfielder scored 16 goals in 34 league games in the Lowland League for the Wee Jambos last campaign and already has four this term.

Formerly of Rangers, he has been with Hearts since 2021 and has established himself as a key player within Fox’s youth team. He has now pledged his future to Hearts and will remain at the club for three more seasons.

Fellow youngster and creative midfielder Finlay Pollock has also signed fresh terms, those until 2026 as he joins Raith Rovers on loan. Fox has picked out Sandilands’ unique skill as one of the reasons to be happy with this extension.

He said: “Firstly, I’m delighted for Callum that he’s been rewarded for his consistent performances over the last 18 months. His attitude and application has always been a benchmark for the younger players within the B Team squad to look towards.

“The ability for an attacking midfielder to arrive late in the box is a rarity in the modern game, but it’s a natural talent that Callum has always possessed. Like everyone in our group, he has things to improve on.

“But I know that this new contract will give him even more desire for when he returns from injury to keep working hard and hopefully force his way into the managers thoughts.”