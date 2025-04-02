Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tynecastle management are planning new signings for the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season

Hearts are looking at options to sign a new right-back when the summer transfer window opens. Management at Riccarton are aware that the position needs strengthened for next season and will work with sports recruitment firm Jamestown Analytics to identify possible targets.

The Costa Rica international right-back Gerald Taylor has managed only 13 games since arriving on loan from Deportivo Saprissa last summer. Two separate knee injuries, the latest suffered last month whilst representing his country, have hindered the 23-year-old’s progress in Scotland. He is now facing a race against time to be fit before the season ends.

That scenario leaves 20-year-old Adam Forrester as Hearts’ only first-team right-back. He made a first-team breakthrough last September and is still finding his feet at senior level following promotion from the club’s B team. To date, he has played 26 times this season and will likely remain first-choice right-back until the campaign ends.

The Hearts head coach Neil Critchley admitted that the position needs addressed. “Gerald is on loan and Adam has done really well. We always want two players for every position to have a competitive squad,” Critchley told the Edinburgh News. “The guys here have a chance to stake their claim until the end of the season.

“That's a bit harder now for Gerald because he is injured, but those discussions are taking place. The players aren't daft, they know they are at Hearts and they should have competition. They have to perform well to play in our team. It's definitely something we will be looking at.”

Transfer window gives Hearts a chance for several new signings

Other areas will also be addressed ahead of next season, including the Hearts attack. Elton Kabangu’s loan from Union Saint-Gilloise is due to expire in May but Tynecastle officials can convert that agreement into a permanent transfer if they wish. Critchley handed his latest signing, Harry Milne, a debut in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat against Celtic in Glasgow. The versatile defender played on the left side of a three-man back line.

“It was a really big moment for him and I'm delighted for him. He's had to be patient,” said the manager. “When we decided to go with a back three, we thought Harry would be able to play there and give us natural balance being left-footed. He played that role behind closed doors against St Johnstone during the international break, so we knew his fitness would be good.

“You can't make your debut in a tougher game than Celtic away and I think he can be really proud of himself with how he played the game and his mentality. He stuck to his task in difficult circumstances very well. Even though we lost, I'm sure he will remember that game.”

Milne played left-back and left centre-back at former club Partick Thistle, offering experience of both four-man and three-man defensive systems. “That was one of the reasons for signing him. You need some flexibility within your squad,” acknowledged Critchley. “You need some players who can play different positions if called upon, wether that's down to injuries or suspension. Harry gives us that flexibility.

“He is capable of playing left-back if Penners [James Penrice] was injured or suspended. He has just played left-sided centre-half in a back three because we saw him play in that position for Partick. We knew he was capable of doing both jobs. What you get from Harry is exactly what we got on Saturday - a player full of grit and determination who is not without ability, either. He can be really pleased with how he played.”

