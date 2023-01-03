Hearts target a new defender as part of the club's January signing plan

A right-sided central defender is now one of the priorities in their January recruitment plan, which also includes targets for other areas of the team. Japanese forward Yutaro Oda has agreed terms on a long-term contract and will arrive from Vissel Kobe provided a UK work permit is granted.

Hearts are also hopeful of agreeing a deal to bring Callum Paterson back to Tynecastle Park from Sheffield Wednesday. He would provide versatility on the right side given he can operate at full-back and in an advanced midfield role. Negotiations are ongoing in the background regarding the 28-year-old Scotland internationalist.

Halkett’s injury robs the Edinburgh club of another influential figure at an important point of the season. They will seek to add an experienced campaigner to their back line if possible before the January transfer window closes. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is already sidelined with a long-term injury, as are midfielder Beni Baningime and last season’s top goalscorer Liam Boyce.

The versatile Englishman Toby Sibbick deputised for Halkett on the right side of Hearts’ three-man defence in the last two matches against St Johnstone and Hibs. He played an important role in two victories and particularly impressed in Monday’s New Year Edinburgh derby.

Halkett won’t play again until the start of next season at the earliest after suffering his latest injury against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. He spent much of the first part of the campaign nursing a persistent hamstring complaint and will now undergo surgery before beginning a long rehabilitation programme.

