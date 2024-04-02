After agreeing three pre-contract signings for next season, Hearts are targeting several more new recruits to strengthen their squad. Some players whose contracts are expiring will leave Tynecastle Park at the end of May and management are already planning replacements.

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda, Motherwell's Blair Spittal and the Livingston full-back James Penrice have all agreed terms to join Hearts this summer. They will not be the last incomings. The Edinburgh club will prioritise a new right-back whilst also aiming to improve several other positions in their team.

Midfielders Beni Baningime, Peter Haring and Andy Halliday are out of contract at the end of the season along with veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern. Baningime has been offered a new deal which so far remains unsigned. Fresh terms have not been tabled for the others. Hearts head coach Steven Naismith explained to the Edinburgh News that forward planning is a critical part of managing the squad.

"We will definitely look to do some things. We are trying to plan ahead," he said. "We know there are areas where we could have more competition for places and more quality. The other aspect is that, like every club, you don't know what is going to happen. You don't know what offers are going to come in for your players. You don't know whether players are going to renew their contracts.

"We will definitely be doing some more business in the window. We need to get to a position where we are always looking. It's more about the player. Do we think he will improve us? Can we get them in quicker to give them more time to adapt and be comfortable in this environment? If that means we maybe sign an extra player than we should, then the conversations we've had at the club are that we should do that. If we think it's going to develop us and make us better, it's up to us to manage it within the squad. I think we are in a really good place in terms of the structure and how we are going to do things."

Nathaniel Atkinson is Hearts' only permanent right-back, hence the need for another player in that role for season 2024/25. Dexter Lembikisa's loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers expires in May and he will then return to his parent club. Odel Offiah spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Tynecastle before returning to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"There are a few positions we are looking at. In January, we needed a right-back because we only had one after Odel went back to Brighton," said Naismith. "I don't think we are in a position where we need to urgently pick this player or that player. We have guys coming out of contract. If we want to always develop and get better, then the only way to improve is to look at the quality in each department.

"Some guys have maybe changed opinion from what it was in October/November time. There will be other areas where we feel it's maybe dropped a bit and we need to improve it. That's how we work. It's going on right now. We have regular recruitment meetings because I'm massive on being ahead of the game and being prepared."

Naismith and sporting director Joe Savage have extensive lists of targets drawn up for each position they want to strengthen. "Yip, that's how it works. That's how the recruitment team work," added Naismith. "We try to build it so that we have every position covered because you never know with injuries or selling players or whatever. You are constantly working through that.

