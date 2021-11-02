Hearts target new forward as signing plan for January is explained

Tynecastle could welcome a new attacker in January.

However, Robbie Neilson stressed today that any signing must be better than the players already at his disposal. Recruiting for the sake of it is something the manager wants to avoid.

Hearts brought in eight players over the summer months after targeting quality over quantity. The move has already paid off with the club sitting third in the cinch Premiership having lost only one of their opening 12 league matches.

They already have a number of players to choose from in forward areas, including top goalscorer Liam Boyce, fellow striker Armand Gnanduillet, plus wide men Josh Ginnelly, Barrie McKay, Ben Woodburn and Gary Mackay-Steven.

Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage would like to add another one to the mix when the winter transfer window opens.

“Every January you look to improve the squad and move forward. We will do that,” Neilson told the Evening News. “Attacking areas are always ones you look at so we will look there, but we are only going to bring somebody in if they improve the squad.

“January is always a difficult period to bring somebody in. Joe is working away in the background and we'll see where we go.”

Any signing will be chosen carefully using Hearts’ network of contacts around Britain and beyond. “Yes, definitely. It has to be,” said Neilson.

“We want to add to the squad but everyone in the league will want to do that during the winter window. We need to make sure we work away to get the right one.”