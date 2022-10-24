Ten signings arrived at Tynecastle Park across the summer months and more will come in once the winter transfer window opens on New Year's Day. Joe Savage, Hearts’ sporting director, and manager Robbie Neilson are already working to identify targets in key positions.

Neilson spoke to the Evening News on the subject but would not be drawn on which specific areas of the team he wants to improve. It is expected at least one new defender will be high on the priority list after injuries left that department stretched in recent weeks.

“We aren’t going to come out and say we need this, this and this, but we have ideas,” said Neilson. “Like any transfer window, you want to be stronger by the time you come out of it. That’s going to be the objective. We have already had a chat about what positions and we are trying to source players in these positions, although we have a number of games to play before we get into that.”

Funds are in place for new faces, although it is also possible that one or two squad players will be moved on during January. The reshuffle is intended to help Hearts in their quest to finish third in the cinch Premiership for a second year running under Neilson. That would guarantee European football again next season.

This year’s adventure in the Europa Conference League continues on Thursday when Latvian champions RFS visit Tynecastle for matchday five of the group phase. Hearts have earned more than £3million for taking part in the competition and want to secure that level of income every year.

Neilson stressed there is money to finance January’s plans. “Every window, there are funds there at Hearts. Always,” he said. “It’s just about picking the right players, the right positions, and the right types of people to come in. There will be movement in January but what the movement will be will depend on what we decide.

“I’m not going to say what positions we are looking to strengthen. We have players there at the moment who have to perform, make sure they stay in the team, and make sure they show they can stay here.”

