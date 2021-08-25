Hearts target two new players in key positions after enquiry about German-based defender

More new signings are expected at Tynecastle soon.

Another forward who can play centrally or out wide is one priority following the arrival of Ben Woodburn on loan from Liverpool. A new centre-back is also coveted, with the Evening News revealing today that Hearts are interested in Bristol City’s Taylor Moore.

Manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage want to bring in more competition for their attack whilst also reinforcing the defence.

“After Woodburn, we are still looking to get one more in like that if we can so we are working away on that. We are also still looking to strengthen the centre-back area,” confirmed Neilson.

The Evening News has learned that Hearts recently made an enquiry for the former Rangers defender David Bates, who is currently out of favour at German club Hamburg.

He is playing reserve football but Hamburg are reluctant to loan him out. They would prefer a permanent transfer given the 24-year-old is in the last year of his contract.

Moore is now the preferred option but a number of clubs in England are also interested in taking him on loan, so Hearts face some competition.

Neilson outlined the need for reinforcements following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Tynecastle Park. He intends to send several young players out on loan, such as Euan Henderson, Connor Smith and Aidan Denholm.

“I think the squad is about 70 or 80 per cent complete,” said Neilson. “We need a few more in and we know the areas we need to strengthen. If you look at the bench on Sunday, we didn't even have a full quota of players.

“We had to bring another young player in because two first-team players weren't available [Stephen Kingsley and Armand Gnanduillet].

“A couple of the lads on the bench need to go on loan for their own development. There's no point in them sitting on the bench every Saturday watching games. They need to go and play.

“So without them, we had two outfield subs and a goalie on the bench against Aberdeen who were proper first-team players.”