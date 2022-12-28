Hearts team-mate explains how Craig Gordon will still benefit squad in injury absence

The centre-half was one of the first on the scene after the Tynecastle and Scotland No.1 sustained a double leg fracture in a collision with Steven Fletcher during the 2-2 draw at Tannadice on Saturday.

He has been ruled out for the rest of the season as a lengthy rehabilitation process awaits for the 39-year-old who will turn 40 on Hogmanay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club captain will have time away to recuperate after his operation but Sibbick knows he’ll be back around the club’s training base in no time and will continue to fulfil his off-field duties.

“The injury to skipper is horrific. All of our thoughts and prayers go out to him and we hope he makes a speedy recovery,” Sibbick told the Evening News.

“I didn’t see the injury, but I heard it. I thought it was just the sound of pads coming together or boots coming together, but then the boys said it’s a broken leg. You don’t wish that on anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll have extended time off, but when he’s ready to come back he’ll still be a leader for us. He still talks to us all the time and gets us going. That way he’ll still be there for us.

“On the pitch he’s a massive presence. He’s saved us many times over the past couple of years. He’ll be a big miss but we’ve got full faith in Zander [Clark] and Cheesy [Ross Stewart].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Gordon stretches to save Steven Fletcher's effort during Hearts' 2-2 draw with Dundee United as Toby Sibbick watches on. Picture: SNS

Message from the editor

Advertisement Hide Ad