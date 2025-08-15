Both teams topped their groups last month but the Edinburgh club secured a seeding place, while Saints did not. Both clubs will consider the tie one of the toughest they could face. For Hearts head coach Derek McInnes, the dilemma of who should play is now a weekly occurrence.

There is a decision to be made on which new signings should feature in Saturday’s starting line-up and which of the regular mainstays keep their place. Who lines up wide on the right side will also be a crucial choice. Hearts are expected to use a fluid formation, flipping from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 and back at times during the 90 minutes in Paisley. Below is our predicted Hearts line-up for this weekend: