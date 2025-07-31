A high-octane encounter between Hearts and Aberdeen is guaranteed at Tynecastle Park on Monday as the clubs begin their William Hill Premiership campaigns. With a collection of new signings, Derek McInnes is spoiled for choice when picking a starting line-up against his former club.
McInnes left Kilmarnock to become Hearts head coach in May, tasked with overhauling the first-team squad to improve on last year’s seventh-place finish. It has been a busy summer in Gorgie, and it’s not done yet with more new arrivals imminent, but Monday’s game is now the immediate priority.
Based on Premier Sports Cup fixtures and pre-season games, we have put together a potential team to face Aberdeen. It includes four of the new recruits, a specific formation and plenty goal threat in attack: