A high-octane encounter between Hearts and Aberdeen is guaranteed at Tynecastle Park on Monday as the clubs begin their William Hill Premiership campaigns. With a collection of new signings, Derek McInnes is spoiled for choice when picking a starting line-up against his former club.

McInnes left Kilmarnock to become Hearts head coach in May, tasked with overhauling the first-team squad to improve on last year’s seventh-place finish. It has been a busy summer in Gorgie, and it’s not done yet with more new arrivals imminent, but Monday’s game is now the immediate priority.