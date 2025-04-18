Hearts team v Aberdeen: Right-back, formation change, captain's role in predicted line-up

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST

The Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park is Hearts’ biggest game of the season

Team selection always intrigues supporters, but Hearts fans travelling to Hampden Park will have keen eyes on their line-up when it is announced before kick-off on Saturday. The Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen is the biggest game of the Edinburgh club’s season, and who is entrusted to play will be a key issue.

Head coach Neil Critchley faces decisions over who plays right-back, which formation he uses, and whether captain Lawrence Shankland should play from the start. The chance to reach a cup final is enormous following Hearts’ failure to make the Premiership’s top six, so everything from a Gorgie perspective rests on Saturday.

Below is our predicted Hearts line-up for the semi-final:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RB: Michael Steinwender/Adam Forrester

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Jamie McCart

SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice