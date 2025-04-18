Team selection always intrigues supporters, but Hearts fans travelling to Hampden Park will have keen eyes on their line-up when it is announced before kick-off on Saturday. The Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen is the biggest game of the Edinburgh club’s season, and who is entrusted to play will be a key issue.

Head coach Neil Critchley faces decisions over who plays right-back, which formation he uses, and whether captain Lawrence Shankland should play from the start. The chance to reach a cup final is enormous following Hearts’ failure to make the Premiership’s top six, so everything from a Gorgie perspective rests on Saturday.