Hearts team v Celtic: Formation change as a key player returns in predicted line-up

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Celtic Park hosts a huge Scottish Premiership fixture this weekend

Neil Critchley is facing some important decisions for Hearts’ Premiership trip to Celtic on Saturday. Players are returning from injury and the head coach must decide which formation is best for the most difficult away day in Scotland.

Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin is available again after concussion, but Costa Rican right-back Gerald Taylor suffered a knee injury on international duty and is ruled out.

In attack, Critchley has used Lawrence Shankland, James Wilson and Elton Kabangu in recent games whilst using a diamond-shaped midfield system. Our predicted line-up for the game at Celtic Park suggests that is likely to change:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

2. RB: Adam Forrester

3. RCB: Michael Steinwender

4. LCB: Lewis Neilson/Jamie McCart

