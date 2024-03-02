Hearts team v Celtic: Frankie Kent replaced in the predicted line-up

Third host second in the cinch Premiership on Sunday when Celtic visit Hearts. It is the third of three colossal fixtures in just over a week for the Edinburgh club following matches against Rangers and Hibs.

Head coach Steven Naismith has some important decisions to make regarding which formation to use and exactly which personnel to fit in. He also must decide how to compensate for the absence of influential centre-back Frankie Kent, who is out with a knee injury.

Here is the predicted Hearts team to face Celtic: