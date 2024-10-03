Hearts team v Dinamo Minsk: Expected line-up for the opening Conference League tie

A return to the experience of Covid times awaits Hearts in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan, when they begin their Conference League campaign against Dinamo Minsk on Thursday. Interim manager Liam Fox takes charge of his first European tie behind closed doors in a neutral country, as per UEFA rules.

No fans will ensure an eerie atmosphere similar to that during the Covid 19 outbreak in 2020. Dinamo are in fine form domestically but have struggled in European competition. They exited both the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers this season to take their place in the new-look Conference League. Hearts are back in the competition after missing out last year.

Fox has several important decisions to make, including whether to give 19-year-old defender Adam Forrester his first European start just five days after his senior debut against Ross County. Our predicted Hearts team to face Dinamo is below: