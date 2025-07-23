Derek McInnes leads Hearts into their final Premier Sports Cup Group E fixture tonight against Dumbarton at Tynecastle Park. Victory will secure the Edinburgh club a seeding berth for the last-16 of the competition following comfortable wins over Dunfermline, Hamilton and Stirling Albion.

The head coach is likely to again make several changes to his starting line-up after Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Forthbank. League Two Dumbarton should not provide an overly stern test for Hearts, who are preparing for the Scottish Premiership kick-off in less than two weeks’ time.