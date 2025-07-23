Hearts team v Dumbarton: Plenty changes for final Premier Sports Cup tie in predicted XI

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 08:00 BST

SPFL Premiership season 2025/26 is just around the corner

Derek McInnes leads Hearts into their final Premier Sports Cup Group E fixture tonight against Dumbarton at Tynecastle Park. Victory will secure the Edinburgh club a seeding berth for the last-16 of the competition following comfortable wins over Dunfermline, Hamilton and Stirling Albion.

The head coach is likely to again make several changes to his starting line-up after Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Forthbank. League Two Dumbarton should not provide an overly stern test for Hearts, who are preparing for the Scottish Premiership kick-off in less than two weeks’ time.

Here is our predicted Hearts line-up to face the Sons:

1. GK: Ryan Fulton

2. RCB: Michael Steinwender

3. CB: Frankie Kent

4. LCB: Stephen Kingsley

