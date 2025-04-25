Hearts will change their team for Saturday’s Premiership match with Dundee following last week’s Scottish Cup final exit. Striker James Wilson is suspended and there are injury concerns for head coach Neil Critchley to contend with.

The Englishman has favoured a diamond-shaped midfield in recent weeks but could change that for the return to Tynecastle Park. Hearts need a victory to help avoid being dragged into the relegation battle as they begin games in the bottom six.