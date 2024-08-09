Hearts team v Dundee: Predicted line-up shows a slightly different set-up

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 9th Aug 2024, 17:00 GMT

Dens Park stages a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday

Hearts’ first Premiership away trip of the season takes them to Dens Park to face a very capable Dundee side under manager Tony Docherty. Following last weekend’s opening-day 0-0 draw with Rangers, Steven Naismith will be eager to see his team break their competitive scoring duck on Tayside.

Dundee opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw across the street against newly-promoted rivals Dundee United. Naismith was happy with Hearts’ display at Tynecastle Park and is unlikely to make too many alterations. However, it is expected that Lawrence Shankland will be thrust further forward and there could be a start for one of the summer signings

Here is the predicted Hearts line-up for Saturday’s match:

1. GK: Zander Clark

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RB: Gerald Taylor

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice