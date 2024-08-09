Hearts team v Dundee: Predicted line-up shows a slightly different set-up

Hearts’ first Premiership away trip of the season takes them to Dens Park to face a very capable Dundee side under manager Tony Docherty. Following last weekend’s opening-day 0-0 draw with Rangers, Steven Naismith will be eager to see his team break their competitive scoring duck on Tayside.

Dundee opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw across the street against newly-promoted rivals Dundee United. Naismith was happy with Hearts’ display at Tynecastle Park and is unlikely to make too many alterations. However, it is expected that Lawrence Shankland will be thrust further forward and there could be a start for one of the summer signings