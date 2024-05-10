Hearts team v Dundee: Predicted line-up shows players to get vital minutes

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 10th May 2024, 17:00 BST

There are some selection dilemma for the hosts at Tynecastle Park

With third place finalised and the pressure off, Hearts head coach Steven Naismith has the relative luxury of being able to utilise some squad players against Dundee on Saturday. He is not expected to make wholesale changes, but some men who need minutes are likely to get some.

There could be a change in goal and in midfield and perhaps some different wide players as the Dens Park side visit Tynecastle. With Dundee still in with a chance of securing a European place, both teams are likely to name strong sides but Hearts will include some differences from last weekend’s defeat at Celtic Park.

Here is the predicted Hearts line-up:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Photo Sales

2. RB: Dexter Lembikisa

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland