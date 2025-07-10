Almost two months since being appointed Hearts head coach, Derek McInnes takes charge of his first match this weekend. Dunfermline Athletic are the visitors in the first match of Premier Sports Cup Group E as Neil Lennon returns to the Tynecastle Park touchline.

McInnes must decide on a starting line-up after spending the last month assessing his oversized squad. Six new signings have arrived and Lawrence Shankland remains a Hearts player after signing a new contract. More new recruits are aiming to finalise their moves to Tynecastle in the shape of Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore, but neither of them will feature this weekend.

The manager has some tough decisions to make and is already without goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Jamie McCart through injury, whilst fellow centre-back Stuart Findlay is suspended.